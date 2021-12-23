Actor Nakuul Mehta tests positive for Covid-19

Actor Nakuul Mehta tests positive for Covid-19

He posted photos of homemade meals and medicines while sharing the news

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 23 2021, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 16:55 ist
Actor Nakuul Mehta. Credit: IANS Photo

'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' actor Nakuul Mehta has tested positive for Covid-19. He shared a series of pictures on his social media account to inform about his health status.

He has posted photos of medicines, eating homemade meals, watching web series, listening to podcasts and music.

Along with pictures he wrote a caption and referred to all those things he is doing: "Since your boy feels less foggy in his mind today, quick health update, no one really asked for..Grateful for Will Smith, a barrage of medicines, YOU on Netflix, Modern Love Podcast on Spotify, Ali Sethi's melancholic voice, some Christmas lights, my diary and my house lady's warm meals to give me company as I take on the mantle of beating Covid! We shall overcome.."

After his post, TV czarina Ekta Kapoor posted sharing his concern for him: "Ooooops! Symptoms r bad?". Actor Karan V. Grover also shared his best wishes for him and wrote: "Bounce back stronger sooner and sufiyer (just inventing a word there)."

Karan Patel also wished him a get well soon message. ""Get well soon brother."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Philippine typhoon survivors beg for food

Philippine typhoon survivors beg for food

Viewers can taste food flavours by licking this TV!

Viewers can taste food flavours by licking this TV!

Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness

Badminton in 2021: Sindhu's journey to greatness

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

Retailers find TikTok a ‘sunny place’ for advertising

Retailers find TikTok a ‘sunny place’ for advertising

Five reasons to revisit Aamir's 'Dangal'

Five reasons to revisit Aamir's 'Dangal'

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic

Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic

DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us

DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us

Challenges in dealing with tuberculosis

Challenges in dealing with tuberculosis

 