Nushrratt wraps up shoot of 'Janhit Mein Jaari'

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha wraps up shoot of 'Janhit Mein Jaari'

The film, touted to be a social comedy drama, has been directed by Jai Basantu Singh

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 17 2021, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2021, 17:16 ist
Nushrratt Bharuccha with the 'Janhit Mein Jaari' team. Credit: PR Handout

Nushrratt Bharuccha has completed the filming of the film, Janhit Mein Jaari  The final leg of the film's schedule took place in Chanderi, MP. The star took to her Instagram and posted about the wrap celebrations in her story.

The film, which is a social comedy, also stars Anud Singh, Tinnu Anand, Vijay Raaz and Paritosh Tripathi.

Apart from Nushrratt Bharuccha, the film's director Jai Basantu Singh and the crew also shared some fun wrap-up stills and video on their social media handles to celebrate the wrap up of the film, which went of floors in mid-September but had to take an unforeseen break due to Covid.

Janhit Mein Jaari is presented by Vinod Bhanushali &amp; Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav and Rajesh Raghav, and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

