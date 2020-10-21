Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran tests positive for Covid-19

Prithviraj Sukumaran was tested positive for Covid-19, while many others, including actor Venjaramoodu Suraj, were advised to remain in quarantine as they were working together on a film set.

Prithviraj said in a social media post that the shooting was being carried out by strictly following Covid-19 protocol. All involved were tested before the shooting for Dijo Jose Anthony’s Jana Gana Mana on October 7. Tests were conducted for all after the shooting, during which he was tested positive. He is asymptomatic and has no other health issues.