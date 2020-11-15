Actor Rajinikanth celebrates Diwali with family

Director Soundarya Rajinikanth took to Twitter on Saturday (November 14) to share a few photographs in which she is seen celebrating Diwali with her father and Kollywood legend Rajinikanth. The 'Superstar' is seen bursting crackers while spending time with his near and dear ones.

Wishing everyone a very safe and Happy Diwali 🪔💫🌟 from our family to yours ❤️❤️❤️ Spread love and positivity .. Trust and surrender to the almighty !!!! 😇🙏🏻😇🌟 gods and gurus will always bless us #StaySafe #BeResponsible #GoCorona 🙏🏻🙏🏻😇😇 pic.twitter.com/5EuT1KdYEV — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) November 14, 2020

Rajinikanth, widely regarded as one of the biggest names in Indian cinema, is married to singer Latha Rangachari. The couple has two daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya. The 3 director is married to actor Dhanush. Soundarya, on the other hand, tied the knot with actor Vishagan in 2019.

Rajinikanth is going through a busy phase on the work front. 'Thalaivar' was last seen in the AR Murugadoss-directed Darbar that opened to a good response at the box office during Pongal. The actioner featured him in the role of a 'bad cop' and proved to be a treat for the masses. The film had a strong cast that included Nivetha Thomas, 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara, Prateik Babbar, Nawab Shah and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

Rajinikanth will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Annaatthe, directed by ace filmmaker 'Siruthai' Siva. The film, previously known as Thalaivar 168, is a rural drama with an emotional storyline. It is likely to feature the ace actor in a 'desi' avatar, helping him add a new dimension to his career.

The biggie features Khushbu and Meena as the leading ladies. Actors Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh too are a part of the cast.

A few websites had recently reported that Tollywood actor Gopichand would be playing the antagonist in Annaatthe. The 'Action Star', however, dismissed the rumours. Rajinikanth reportedly decided to work with Siva as he liked his Pongal blockbuster Viswasam, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead. A section of the audience feels that Annaatthe is an important release for all concerned.

The film is slated to hit screens next year.