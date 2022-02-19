Actor Ram Pothineni, director Boyapati Sreenu collaborate for pan-India movie

After making waves with his last cinematic venture Akhanda, Telugu director Boyapati Sreenu (also known as Boyapati Srinu) is now teaming up with actor Ram Pothineni, and producer Srinivasaa Chhitturi, for a major project.

According to a formal announcement made on Friday, the trio is now embarking on a pan-Indian movie project.. The yet-to-be-titled movie will be made on a lavish budget, the producers said.

About the collaboration, actor Ram Pothineni said: "I am happy to be collaborating with Boyapati Sreenu Sir and Srinivasaa of Silver Screen. Boyapti Sreenu is a huge mass director. Our forthcoming project is a dream project for me and together I am sure we will make a great film. The story of the film has a mass appeal and I am happy to be associated with this project."

Boyapati Sreenu has come up with a story loaded with mass elements that has excited the producer and the actor. More details about the film will be announced in the coming days. .