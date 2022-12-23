Actor Randeep Hooda mistaken for Charles Sobhraj in newspaper gaffe

It’s often said that journalism is literature in a hurry! It couldn’t be truer! A reputed newspaper published the photo of actor Randeep Hooda, who played the role of Charles Sobhraj in the movie Main Aur Charles, as it reported the news of Nepal Supreme Court ordering the convict's release.

The actor took to Twitter to express his surprise over the blunder.

Is that a back handed compliment @timesofindia or did you genuinely get confused between the "real" and “reel” Charles Sobhraj ? 🤔😜 pic.twitter.com/5Fa1DwMjra — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) December 23, 2022

Charles Sobhraj, the notorious French serial killer of Indian and Vietnamese parentage, was deported to France on Friday, hours after being released from a prison in Nepal where he served most of his sentence for a string of murders across Asia in the 1970s.

Sobhraj, 78, was released from the Central Jail in Kathmandu on Friday morning and taken in a heavily guarded police convoy to the Department of Immigration. His release came two days after the Supreme Court ordered that he be freed and deported to his home country.

(With PTI inputs)