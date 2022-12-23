Randeep Hooda mistaken for Sobhraj in newspaper gaffe

Actor Randeep Hooda mistaken for Charles Sobhraj in newspaper gaffe

The actor took to Twitter to express his surprise over the blunder

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 23 2022, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 20:31 ist
Image of Randeep Hooda from the movie (L) and real picture of Charles Shobraj (R) as shared by the actor. Credit: Twitter/@RandeepHooda

It’s often said that journalism is literature in a hurry! It couldn’t be truer! A reputed newspaper published the photo of actor Randeep Hooda, who played the role of Charles Sobhraj in the movie Main Aur Charles, as it reported the news of Nepal Supreme Court ordering the convict's release. 

The actor took to Twitter to express his surprise over the blunder.

Charles Sobhraj, the notorious French serial killer of Indian and Vietnamese parentage, was deported to France on Friday, hours after being released from a prison in Nepal where he served most of his sentence for a string of murders across Asia in the 1970s.

Sobhraj, 78, was released from the Central Jail in Kathmandu on Friday morning and taken in a heavily guarded police convoy to the Department of Immigration. His release came two days after the Supreme Court ordered that he be freed and deported to his home country.

(With PTI inputs)

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

randeep hooda
Nepal
France
Charles Sobhraj
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

IPL Auction: Best buy for Chennai, MI look at future

IPL Auction: Best buy for Chennai, MI look at future

Dope cases eclipse historic show by Neeraj, CWG stars

Dope cases eclipse historic show by Neeraj, CWG stars

England World Cup winner Cohen dead at 83

England World Cup winner Cohen dead at 83

Messi to be on Argentine bill after World Cup win?

Messi to be on Argentine bill after World Cup win?

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

 