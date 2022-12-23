Actor Ranjani Raghavan’s second book out

Called Swipe Right, the novel comes a year after she debuted with Kathe Dabbi, a bestselling collection of 15 short stories

Ranjani Raghavan, the TV and film actor who shot to fame in the world of Kannada letters, has published her second book, a novel.

Called Swipe Right, the novel comes a year after she debuted with Kathe Dabbi, a bestselling collection of 15 short stories. Ranjani says her favourite writers are Bhyrappa, Karanth and Tejaswi, and she grew up reading serialised novels by Triveni, Koundinya and Anupama Niranjana.

It is common for writers to gravitate towards films, but it is not so common for film actors to gravitate towards writing, says well-known novelist Vasudhenra in his foreword. Published by Bahuroopi, Bengaluru, the book is priced at Rs 250.

