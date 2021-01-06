Actor Ranveer Singh wishes former Indian skipper Kapil Dev on his birthday

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took to Twitter to wish former Indian cricketer and 'Colossus of a Captain' Kapil Dev on his birthday. The Befikre actor called him a 'gem of a person' and highlighted that he had inspired one and all with his work . He shared a special video on Dev's contribution to the sport.

"Colossus of a Captain! Gem of a person! Thank you Sir for embracing us and allowing us to tell your extraordinary story! Here’s wishing the OG @therealkapildevgood health and joy on his special day! #ThisIs83 #HappyBirthdayKapilDev," he tweeted.

These comments come at a time when Ranveer is gearing up for the release of the eagerly-awaited movie 83, which features him in the role of Kapil Dev. The Kabir Khan-directed biggie revolves around India's journey in the 1983 Cricket World Cup and is touted to be a treat for those who love the 'gentleman's game'. It has a stellar cast that includes Pankaj Tripathi, Jiiva, and Saqib Saleem.

Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of Romy Dev, Kapil Dev's wife, in the film. The Piku star had last year revealed that her character is a tribute to women who put their dreams on the backburner to help their husbands scale new great heights.

The film was originally supposed to release in theatres but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A few media reports had claimed that it would release on an OTT platform but the makers dismissed the rumours.

Once 83 hits the screens, Ranveer is likely to turn his attention to Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The movie features him in a new avatar and will mark his first collaboration with Arjun Reddy actor Shalini Pandey. He will also be seen in the Rohit Shetty-helmed Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. One is likely to get clarity on the release dates in the coming days.