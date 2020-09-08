Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani taken into police custody for five days

Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani has been taken into police custody for five days after she was produced before the magistrate on Tuesday.

Before producing her in the court, the officials took her to KC General hospital where she had to undergo medical tests including that of Covid-19. Only after her coronavirus result came negative that she was taken to the Remand Court in Vasanth Nagar and was produced before the Magistrate in 8th ACMM at around 4 pm.

The CCB officials requested the court to remand Sanjjanaa into police custody for eight days. She came out of the court around 4.10 pm and waited in the police SUV after conversing with her advocates. The court ordered her police custody around 4.30 pm.

The officials interrogated her for three hours before taking her to the medical test. According to the officers, she did not cooperate much during the interrogation. "We questioned her about her friendship with Rahul Thonse, Viren Khanna and other accused persons involved in the case," an investigating officer said.

"Sanjjanaa is the fourteenth person accused in the case. Though she didn't answer the questions, she has revealed the names of other actors and a politician's son who consume drugs. If sufficient evidence is available, we may serve notice to them for necessary action", the officer added.

Sanjjanaa's mother Reshma Galrani told the media that by God's grace nothing has happened, her daughter will come out clean and it is a procedure of police to question when her friend is arrested.

Reshma and her husband Manohar Galrani went to the CCB office and later to the court. They stayed there till the order was passed.

According to the CCB officials, Sanjjanaa will be accommodated in the State Women's home near Nimhans. Actress Ragini Dwivedi is already lodged in the home.

Sanjjanaa will be given a separate room and will not be allowed to meet Ragini. More women police will be deployed there for security purposes.