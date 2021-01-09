Actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj confirms director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Telugu debut: Will the film star Ram Charan?

A few websites recently reported that noted filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj would soon be teaming up with actor Ram Charan for a Telugu film. Actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, who will be seen in the Kaithi helmer's upcoming movie Master, has now apparently confirmed the rumours indirectly.

During an interaction with the media, the actor revealed that he will be playing a key role in Lokesh's maiden Telugu film, to be backed by a noted production house. He added that he is learning the language for the project.

Lokesh, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of the previously-mentioned movie Master. The film, the first biggie of the Sankranti season, is a thriller that features actor Vijay in the role of a 'rowdy professor'. It has originally supposed to release in theatres last April but failed to do so due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There were reports that the flick would release on an OTT platform as opposed to on the big screen, which ruffled a few feathers. The team, however, dismissed the rumours.

Master has an impressive cast that includes Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah. VJS will be seen playing the antagonist in the film, marking his first collaboration with 'Thalapathy'. He is likely to have action scenes with the Mersal hero.

Malavika, who was seen essaying a key role in Rajinikanth's Petta, will be hoping to score a hit with Master. The film will release in Tamil and Telugu on January 13 with the Hindi version hitting the screens the next day.

Post Master, Lokesh is likely to turn his attention to the Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram. The film has piqued the curiosity of the audience as it features the Hey Ram actor in a new avatar. The film might revolve around the story of a ghost and have minor political undertones. One is likely to get clarity on the plot in the coming months.