COVID-19: Harry Styles says he is stranded in the US

Actor-singer Harry Styles says he is stranded in the US in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Apr 02 2020, 12:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 12:20 ist
Harry Styles. (Credit: IMDB)

 Actor-singer Harry Styles says he is stranded in the US in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Several governments have imposed lockdowns in their countries so as to tackle the pandemic. This resulted in air travel also being suspended.

Talking to Capital FM breakfast show, the UK-based singer said he was scheduled to go back home but due to the pandemic, he is stuck in California.

"I kind of got stuck here in California. I was supposed to board a flight home, but on that exact day, the US decided to cancel all flights, so I just had to stay here,” Styles, 26, said.

"I’m really sad that I have to cancel it. I was really looking forward to coming home and spending some time with my mum and sister, and my family, but it’s for the best,” he added.

The singer also had to postpone the European leg of his Love On Tour to 2021. The former One Direction star had been due to kick off the 26-date tour in Birmingham, England on April 15, with pitstops in Germany, Italy, and France.

“I think, honestly, it’s obviously disappointing, but it’s not even close to being the most important thing right now. I think everybody understands, it’s not like there’s anything you can do about it. I think the most important thing right now is to keep everybody safe,” Styles added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Toaster-sized ventilator helps hospitals in virus fight

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Japan PM Abe offers masks, gets social media roasting

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

Drought makes quiet entry as Karnataka battles virus

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

India’s grim coronavirus exodus has some ugly echoes

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

How Europe sleepwalked into the coronavirus crisis

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Unemployment rate surges in coronavirus times

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Coronavirus: Virus of prejudice

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

Who is Maulana Saad, chief of Tablighi Jamaat?

 