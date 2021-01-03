Actor Sonakshi Sinha to star in upcoming movie 'Bulbul Tarang'

Sonakshi to star in upcoming movie 'Bulbul Tarang'

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 03 2021, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2021, 14:55 ist
Actor Sonakshi Sinha. Credit: PTI File Photo

Actor Sonakshi Sinha is set to play the lead role in director Shree Narayan Singh's social-drama, tentatively titled Bulbul Tarang.

Like Singh's previous films Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018), his upcoming directorial venture will also be inspired by a true incident.

"The film has Sonakshi in the lead. It also stars veteran actor Raj Babbar. Tahir Raj Bhasin is most likely to be part of the film too. It is a social drama set in the heartland of India. It is about an age-old custom," a source close to the film's team told PTI.

This project marks the first collaboration between Singh and Sinha, who has acted in both massy entertainers as well as content-driven movies like "Dabangg" series, "Lootera", "Akira" and Mission Mangal.

Bulbul Tarang will go on floors in March-April, the insider said, adding it will have "a straight-to-digital release."

Sinha is looking forward to the release of "Bhuj: The Pride of India", also starring Ajay Devgn. The film is slated to be released worldwide on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Sinha is also making her digital debut with Amazon Prime Video series, reportedly titled Fallen. Directed by Reema Kagti, the web series also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma and Sohum Shah. 

