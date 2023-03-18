Actor Sonali Kulkarni's comment on Indian women being 'lazy' receives flak

Actor Sonali Kulkarni became the target of Twitter ire after her comments on Indian women in an interview went viral.

In an interview with Bhupenddra Singh Raathore, Kulkarni said that India has a lot of women who are "lazy".

The actress further added that women want a boyfriend or husband with a good job and house with assurance that he will get increments but don’t know what their contribution will be in the relationship.

In the video, Kulkarni can be seen asking the audience for an applause for this statement.

I don't know who she is but hats off to her courage to speak the unspoken unpalatable truth! 👏#Equality pic.twitter.com/vB2zwZerul — Amit Srivastava 🕉️ (@AmiSri) March 15, 2023

She then gave an example of a friend who was looking for a groom who earns Rs 50,000 and lives away from his parents and added that she sympathised with her brothers and husband who has to deal with this mindset. She urged society to make women more capable to contribute equally in a relationship.

The Twiteratti, including celebrities attacked Kulkarni for her comments, calling her privileged and dismissing working class women who work outside as well as have to do household chores.

So I am not linking to Sonali Kulkarni’s video on lazy women and industrious men.

Maybe this is what she is. And maybe this is who she knows

Our views are shaped by who we are and who we know. This is what she knows. Maybe she should get a job or something. (1) pic.twitter.com/Dy1X4nYyd6 — Harini Calamur (@calamur) March 17, 2023

Many also attacked the actress for not considering that streets are unsafe for women, making them fear stepping outside and work.

So according to @sonalikulkarni Indian women are lazy, entitled, aggressive and demanding. They don't want to work& want to get their lifestyles funded by their partners.

Am sure she'll next say:

Streets are safe but Indian women lie cos they want to stay at home and chill. — Nilanjana Bhowmick (@nilanjanab) March 17, 2023

Singer Sona Mohapatra asked Kulkarni to check matrimonial columns which demand good-looking, educated, homely women on Twitter.

True & truly sad @Paromitabardolo .Check the matrimonial columns-wanted, good looking,educated, earning,’homely’;take care of in-laws,Hh duties & hand over monthly salary type of ad’s. Double whammy.The ‘insight’ she has is lazy & should have been qualified such - ‘in my circles’ https://t.co/8Olt1aswGN — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) March 16, 2023

Kulkarni's comment was also appreciated by many calling her brave for pointing out disparity in the society.