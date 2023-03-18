Actor Sonali Kulkarni's comment on women receives flak

Actor Sonali Kulkarni's comment on Indian women being 'lazy' receives flak

  • Mar 18 2023, 11:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 13:17 ist
Actor Sonali Kulkarni became the target of Twitter ire after her comments on Indian women in an interview went viral.

 In an interview with Bhupenddra Singh Raathore, Kulkarni said that India has a lot of women who are "lazy".

The actress further added that women want a boyfriend or husband with a good job and house with assurance that he will get increments but don’t know what their contribution will be in the relationship. 

In the video, Kulkarni can be seen asking the audience for an applause for this statement. 

She then gave an example of a friend who was looking for a groom who earns Rs 50,000 and lives away from his parents and added that she sympathised with her brothers and husband who has to deal with this mindset. She urged society to make women more capable to contribute equally in a relationship.

The Twiteratti, including celebrities attacked Kulkarni for her comments, calling her privileged and dismissing working class women who work outside as well as have to do household chores. 

Many also attacked the actress for not considering that streets are unsafe for women, making them fear stepping outside and work. 

Singer Sona Mohapatra asked Kulkarni to check matrimonial columns which demand good-looking, educated, homely women on Twitter. 

Kulkarni's comment was also appreciated by many calling her brave for pointing out disparity in the society. 

