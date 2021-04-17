Actor Sonu Sood tests positive for Covid-19

Actor Sonu Sood tests positive for Covid-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 17 2021, 13:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 13:50 ist
Sonu Sood. Credit: DH File Photo.

Actor Sonu Sood has tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. He announced the news on his official Twitter handle.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sonu Sood
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

 