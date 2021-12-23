Actor Sonu Sood to star in action-thriller ‘Fateh’

Actor Sonu Sood to star in action-thriller ‘Fateh’

The Zee Studios-backed movie will feature a 'thought-provoking' story

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 23 2021, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2021, 14:19 ist
The official poster of 'Fateh'. Credit: Twitter/@SonuSood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is set to headline an action thriller film titled Fateh, the makers announced on Thursday.

Backed by Zee Studios, the movie is helmed by Abhinandan Gupta, who has worked as an assistant director on Bajirao Mastani and the upcoming Shamshera.

Inspired by real-life incidents, Fateh will see Sood in a never-before-seen cinematic universe with high-octane action sequences at its core.

The 48-year-old actor, best known for his villainous outings in Dabangg and Simmba, said he is thrilled to be part of a thought-provoking film like “Fateh”.

“The story piqued my interest. It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience,” Sood said in a statement.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios said it is exciting to present Sood, who catapulted to national limelight for his work in helping migrants reach their homes during the Covid-19 pandemic, as a protagonist in their film.

“Sonu is a fine actor and has proved himself constantly for the last decade and a half. But given what he has done over the last year had made him a true hero. I'm sure his return to the big screen as the protagonist in such a gripping story will be exciting for everyone,” Patel said.

Fateh, produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, is expected to go on the floors in early 2022.

Sood will next be seen in Yash Raj Films Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sonu Sood
Bollywood news
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

How exercise may affect alcohol consumption: Study

Retailers find TikTok a ‘sunny place’ for advertising

Retailers find TikTok a ‘sunny place’ for advertising

Five reasons to revisit Aamir's 'Dangal'

Five reasons to revisit Aamir's 'Dangal'

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

A pedestrian problem: Get off my footpath, rider!

Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic

Sea turtles return to Thailand's shores during pandemic

DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us

DH Toon | Cheers! The (anti-conversion) bill is on us

Challenges in dealing with tuberculosis

Challenges in dealing with tuberculosis

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

What Indians ordered the most in 2021 - In Pics

 