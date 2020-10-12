Chatterjee still in 'high risk zone', say doctors

Actor Soumitra Chatterjee still in 'high risk zone', say doctors

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Oct 12 2020, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2020, 16:49 ist
Actor Soumitra Chatterjee. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee is still in a "high risk zone" though his parameters are stable, doctors attending to the thespian said on Monday.

The 85-year-old Dadasaheb Phalke awardee has fever and continues to be in a "drowsy, confusional state", which is a matter of concern, they said.

Chatterjee might have to undergo an MRI later on Monday, doctors at the private hospital, where he is being treated for COVID-19, said.

"He is stable, had good sleep last night, but is still in a high risk zone. His oxygen saturation level has improved," a doctor said.

Chatterjee was given plasma therapy twice on Saturday and the octogenarian also underwent a CT scan.

He was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after he tested positive for the virus.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

soumitra chatterjee
COVID--19

What's Brewing

Biggest North Pole mission returns from 'dying Arctic'

Biggest North Pole mission returns from 'dying Arctic'

Swiping right: Slim picks for Pakistan's online daters

Swiping right: Slim picks for Pakistan's online daters

Why some millennials can’t manage their money

Why some millennials can’t manage their money

‘Saturday Night Live' has a theory about the Pence fly

‘Saturday Night Live' has a theory about the Pence fly

 