Actor Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition improves marginally

The health condition of iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who is being treated for Covid-19 at a private hospital in the metropolis, marginally improved on Sunday and he no longer needs oxygen support, a senior official of the medical facility said.

Chatterjee was given plasma therapy on Saturday and the octogenarian also underwent a CT scan, he said.

"He is better than what his condition was yesterday, but the actor is still in ITU. Chatterjee is not on oxygen support," the official said.

He said the medical board formed to monitor the treatment of the 85-year-old actor will decide whether to conduct a second plasma therapy depending on the situation.

Chatterjee had to be shifted to the ITU after he experienced restlessness and was in an "acute confusional stage" on Friday. He was admitted to hospital on Tuesday after he tested positive for Covid-19.