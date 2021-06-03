Actor Tiger Shroff booked for violating Covid-19 norms in Mumbai

An FIR was registered against Bollywood star Tiger Shroff on Wednesday for allegedly violating the pandemic norms by roaming at a public place without a valid reason, a Mumbai Police official said.
Tiger was found roaming near the Bandra bandstand in the evening, hours after the 2 pm deadline for restrictions on the movement of people outside their houses without a valid reason.
"A police team spotted Shroff roaming in the Bandstand area in the evening. When questioned, he couldn't give a satisfactory reply to why he was roaming outside. Police took down his details and registered a case under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the IPC," the official said, adding it was a bailable offence and no arrest was made.
