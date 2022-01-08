Actor Trisha tests positive for Covid-19

Trisha urged fans to get vaccinated and 'mask up'

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jan 08 2022, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 12:27 ist
Actor Trisha. Credit: IANS Photo

Noted actor Trisha on Friday said she has tested positive for Covid-19 and added that she is recovering.

The 96 star, in a Twitter post, said she had contracted the virus despite taking all precautions and safety measures.

"...I tested positive just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it! Even tho(ugh) it was one of my harrowing weeks, I am recovering and feel better today thanks to my vaccinaations," she said and urged people to get vaccinated and mask up," read the post.

