Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan criticises draft Cinematograph Bill

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Tuesday criticised the draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2021, describing it as an attempt to 'injure and debilitate democracy'. He added that cinema, like the media and the literati, can thrive only if there is creative freedom. He further urged the public to voice its concern for 'freedom and liberty'.

The Cinematograph Bill proposes to give the central government the right to re-examine films, which have already received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and revise the original decision if needed. The I&B ministry is open to public opinion on the matter till July 2.

Cinema, media and the literati cannot afford to be the three iconic monkeys of India. Seeing, hearing and speaking of impending evil is the only medication against attempts to injure and debilitate democracy. (1/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 28, 2021

This comes shortly after the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal, widely regarded as the 'last resort' for filmmakers unhappy with the certification given to their work, was dissolved.

