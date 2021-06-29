Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan criticises draft Cinematograph Bill

Kamal Haasan criticises draft Cinematograph Bill

  Jun 29 2021, 17:16 ist
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Tuesday criticised the draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2021, describing it as an attempt to 'injure and debilitate democracy'. He added that cinema, like the media and the literati, can thrive only if there is creative freedom. He further urged the public to voice its concern for 'freedom and liberty'.

The Cinematograph Bill proposes to give the central government the right to re-examine films, which have already received clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and revise the original decision if needed. The I&B ministry is open to public opinion on the matter till July 2.

This comes shortly after the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal, widely regarded as the 'last resort' for filmmakers unhappy with the certification given to their work, was dissolved.
Haasan, meanwhile, is going through a challenging phase on the work front. He was last seen in Vishwaroopam 2. a sequel to the 2013 release Vishwaroopam, which did not do well at the box office. It was directed by 'Ulaga Nayagan' himself and had an impressive cast that included Andrea Jeremiah, Pooja Kumar, Rahul Bose and Shekhar Kapur. Haasan also failed to make an impact in the Tamil Nadu elections as his party wasn't able to win a single seat. He himself lost from Coimbatore South.

He is working on Vikram, which marks his first collaboration with Master helmer Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is touted to be a thriller and reportedly features Vijay Sethupathi and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in key roles.

Haasan also has Indian 2, a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani, in his kitty. It is a vigilante-thriller and revolves around an aged freedom fighter's war against corruption. The film features Kajal Aggarwal, who has previously acted in films like Mersal and Maari as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the Hey Ram star. Indian 2 will go on the floors once Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. 

