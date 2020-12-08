Actor Vijay’s selfie after I-T raids most retweeted in India in 2020

In a strange incidence of fate, popular Tamil actor Vijay's selfie on Twitter after the shooting for his film 'Master' was cancelled due to an Income Tax Department probe is now India's most 'Retweeted Tweet' of 2020.



Vijay, who tweeted his selfie with a swarm of fans in the background in Neyveli on February 10, 2020, was being questioned by the I-T Department about certain financial transactions.

The selfie posted at 7.11 pm with enthusiastic fans climbing compound walls to catch a glimpse of their superstar was retweeted 1.45 lakh times, and liked by 3.76 lakh Twitter users. As many as 9,800 Twitter users had retweeted the photo with comments.

Vijay was given a rousing reception by his fans at Neyveli, the shooting spot, after he returned following inquiry by the I-T sleuths at his beach house in Chennai. The BJP, for which Vijay has been a favourite punching bag, also has a role to play in fans converging at the 'Master' shooting spot.

BJP cadres protested outside the Neyveli Lignite Corporation, the shooting spot for his film, which is now ready for release, shouting slogans against the actor. Soon, his fans too gathered there.

In 2017, when Vijay’s Mersal released, the saffron party's objection to GST-related dialogues led to a massive uproar. It culminated in the BJP trying to stor religious sentiments by referring to his full name Joseph C Vijay. The actor received support from various quarters and did not buckle under pressure. When he released a press statement a few weeks after BJP leader H Raja pointed out his religion, the actor used his letterhead that mentioned his full name.

Vijay’s residences in Chennai were also searched in February and the shooting of Master was cancelled due to the actor being interrogated. Vijay was questioned about transactions regarding Bigil, which was released in 2019, and was asked to show his bank account records.