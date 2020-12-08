Actor Vijay’s selfie after I-T raids most retweeted tweet in India in 2020

Popular Tamil actor Vijay must be thanking the sleuths of the Income Tax department who forced him to cancel his shooting for Master and brought him to Chennai to question him about certain financial transactions.

A selfie that Vijay posted on his verified Twitter page on February 10, 2020, with his fans behind him in Neyveli, a few days after the raids, is the most retweeted tweet in India in 2020.

The selfie posted at 7:11 pm on February 10 with enthusiastic fans climbing on the compound walls to catch a glimpse of him has been retweeted 1.45 lakh times and liked by 3.76 lakh Twitter users. As many as 9,800 Twitter users had used the option of retweet with the comment to express their opinion on the selfie.

Vijay was given a rousing reception by his fans at Neyveli, the shooting spot after he returned following an inquiry by the I-T sleuths at his beach house in Chennai ended. And, the BJP, for which Vijay has been a favourite punching bag, also has a role to play in fans converging at the spot where the actor was to shoot for Master, which is now ready for release.

BJP cadres protested outside the Neyveli Lignite Corporation, the shooting spot, shouting slogans against Vijay. Soon, the fans of the actor also converged there. By protesting against Vijay, the BJP yet again ensured that the actor got non-stop media attention.

In 2017, when Vijay’s Mersal released, BJP’s objection to dialogues on GST led to a massive uproar. It culminated in the BJP trying to whip up religious passions by referring to his full name Joseph C Vijay.

The actor received support from various quarters and he did not buckle under pressure. When he released a press statement a few weeks after BJP leader H Raja pointed out his religion, the actor used his letterhead that mentioned his full name.

Vijay’s residences in Chennai were also searched in February and the shooting of Master was cancelled following the actor’s interrogation. Vijay was questioned about transactions regarding Bigil, which was released in 2019, and was asked to show his bank account records by the investigators.