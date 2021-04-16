Actor Vivekh hospitalised following 'chest pain'

Popular Tamil actor Vivekh was hospitalised here on Friday after he complained of chest pain and fainted, film industry and hospital sources said. He has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a city hospital, they said.

The 59-year-old comedian, who had taken the Covid vaccine on Thursday, complained of chest pain and fainted and was rushed to a private hospital, the sources said.

His publicist Nikil Murugan told reporters that the actor has undergone angiogram (a procedure that uses x-rays to take pictures of blood vessels) and was "doing fine."

"He is conscious and talking," he added.

Vivekh, a Padma Shree recipient, has acted with top Tamil heroes including Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith Kumar.

He has also appeared as the lead artiste in a couple of movies and has been involved in social causes including afforestation.