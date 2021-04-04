Actors Narayani Shastri, Abrar Qazi test positive for Covid-19

TV actors Narayani Shastri and Abrar Qazi have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and are under home quarantine.

Shastri and Qazi, who were shooting for their respective shows Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha and Yeh Hai Chahatein in the city, were immediately given the necessary medical help after they tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday evening.

The producers of the two shows issued separate statements on Saturday night on the actors' behalf.

Sonali Jaffar, Full House Media Pvt. Ltd, producer of the show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, said the entire cast and crew have also been isolated.

"Actor Narayani Shastri who is an integral part of the TV show Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. She is receiving medical attention and is home quarantined at the moment.

"Immediately thereupon the entire cast & crew were isolated and tested. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority," Jaffar said in a statement.

Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms, which backs Yeh Hai Chahatein, said the health of the entire team is the top priority for the production house.

"Actor Abrar Qazi who is an integral part of the TV show Yeh Hai Chahatein has tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, he received medical help and has quarantined himself. Immediately thereupon the entire cast & crew were isolated and tested," Kapoor said in a statement.

Both Jaffar and Kapoor said they are in contact with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the sets of their shows will be fumigated and sterilised as per protocol.

Leading producer Rajan Shahi, known for shows such as Anupamaa ,Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya - 2, has also tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all the safety protocols under the advice of my doctors," Shahi said in a statement.

The producer urged everyone to follow Covid-19 guidelines.

"Please stay safe and take care of yourself and the others around you. These are tough times for all of us, but be optimistic, wear your masks, keep a sanitizer handy and maintain social distancing. Thank you for all your love and support," he added.

Singer-TV host Aditya Narayan and his wife, actor Shweta Agarwal tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Earlier this week, as many as 18 crew members of the popular dance reality show Dance Deewane tested positive for the coronavirus.