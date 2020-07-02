Actress Anindita Bose is happy with the response to the trailer of her web series ‘Mafia’

Actress Anindita Bose is one of the most promising young stars in the Bengali film industry. The sincere performer, who began her career in 2012, enjoys a decent fan following due to her impressive screen presence and humble nature. She will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Zee5 original Mafia, which has created a fair deal of buzz among a section of the audience.

The trailer of the show was released a few days and it became the talk of the town in no time. In a statement issued to the media, Bose says that the video took her family members by surprise as they were expecting it to touch upon the underworld. The actress added that she is happy about the response to the trailer and has received positive feedback from all corners.

“When my friends and family saw the trailer of Mafia they were confused and shocked at the same time. As they had a perception of the show based on some underworld scene but when they saw the trailer, they were intrigued to know what is the show about and what will happen. Getting the feedback from them like this, felt like we have struck the right chord with the trailer,” said Bose.

Mafia revolves around what happens when a few college friends reunite at their favourite ‘adda’ to relive the good old days. The layered narrative apparently has a spooky feel and features quite a few thrilling moments. The cast includes Namit Das, Isha M Sahini and Tanmay Dhanania.

Mafia is slated to release in Hindi and Bengali on July 10.