Actress Samantha turns candid

Actress Samantha took to social media on Wednesday to have some fun. Hosted by Twiter, Known for working in Tamil and Telugu films, the actress asked her fans to ask her questions using hashtag #AskSam. She answered the questions through video.

The questions saw everything from what her weight and height is, upcoming projects, lockdown activities and if she's pregnant.

When @HarinHny asked her what's the best thing she's done during the lockdown, Samantha replied that she worked on a project which will be announced soon. She spent time with her family and realised their importance and of one's health.

#Goli_Mounika asked the actress what motivated her to work hard. "I'd like to change my answer here. What motivated me to work was failure but now after the pandemic, it'll only be to make me happy. Everything is uncertain now and fear should never guide you."

The actress also addressed her love for gardening in the Q&A session. She encouraged her followers to grow their own vegetables and know where the food comes from.

When @JaydattPatil asked her how her journey in the field has been so far, Samantha says, "Being an actor is never having to grow up, never having to adult. That's my take on being an actor because you are always in some sort of magical, fantasy land. It's definitely an addiction, that is why actors can never quit."

She signed off an hour later thanking her followers for the fun questions and wishing them all well.