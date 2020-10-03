Actress Sayani Gupta hits out at Shah Rukh Khan for his Gandhi Jayanti post

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday (October 2), remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary and highlighted that 'Bapu' had taught people to believe in the truth while avoiding 'bad' things at all times.

"If this Gandhi Jayanti there is One ideal we would like our children to follow, in good times, bad times and all the time....it should be Hear no bad...see no bad....speak no bad! Remembering the value of truth on Gandhiji’s 151st Birth Anniversary," he tweeted.

Replying to the tweet, Inside Edge actress Sayani Gupta took a dig at SRK and urged him to take a stand on the issues facing the downtrodden. She also reminded the Don actor that Gandhi also believed that one should 'speak up for the truth'. She added that people should not keep 'shut' when a section of society is exploited.

"Say something. The Right thing. Gandhi also taught us to speak up for the Truth, the downtrodden, the exploited, for our Dalit brothers and sisters. Don't just shut your ears and eyes and mouths," she added.

Her comment has created a great deal of buzz on social media and it remains to be seen whether SRK responds to her strong words,

Meanwhile, the 'King of Romance' is reportedly set to team up with John Abraham for an action-drama titled Pathan. The movie, backed by Yash Raj Films, is likely to be shot against a grand budget and feature plenty of 'masala'. He is also likely to play a double role in a film to be helmed by Atlee, who wielded the microphone for Vijay's Diwali sensation Bigil.

On the other hand, Sayani impressed a section of the audience with her performance in the web series Four More Shots 2. She was also seen in the Nicholas Kharkongor-directed Axone, which received mixed reviews from critics. She has the comedy-drama Pagglait in her kitty.