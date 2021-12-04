'Adavi Thalli Maata' : New song from Pawan Kalyan's 'Bheemla Nayak hits the right notes

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati as opponents, are all set to entertain the audience in the upcoming movie Bheemla Nayak.

Billed as an action drama, the release date for Bheemla Nayak is around, the makers have started promotions on a grand scale.

The makers released the song Adavi Thalli Maata, which is hyped as the 'essence of Bheemla Nayak'. Crooned by folk singer Kummari Durgavva, it has singer Sahiti Chaganti's vocals too. The lyrics, penned by Ramjogayya Sastry, are simple and touching.

Composed by S Thaman, the musical 'Adavi Thalli Maata' is modal melody and stanzaic. The lyrical video has edits featuring Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nitya Menen, and Samyukta Menon. Raising the expectations higher, the song has captivated the viewers.

Directed by Sagar K. Chandra, the movie is bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments Banner. Telugu's ace director Trivikram Srinivas has penned the dialogues and the screenplay for the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake.

Slated for release on January 12, 2022, Bheemla Nayak is one of the movies releasing during the Sankranthi season along with Radhe Shyam and RRR.