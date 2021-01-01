Addicted to acting since childhood: TV star Kiran Raj 

Known for playing Harsh in Kannada TV serial ‘Kannadathi’, Kiran Raj has become a household name. Though he has acted in three Kannada films, it is his presence in teleserials that has made him popular.

Hailing from Mysuru, Kiran is trying to carve a niche for himself in the film industry. A teaser of his own production house, KR Creatives, was launched recently.

The confident, promising and ambitious actor is all set to prove his mettle. His Kannada film ‘Jeevana Nataka Swamy’ and Telugu film ‘Nuvve Na Pranam’ are scheduled to hit the silver screen this year.

He talks more about it to Showtime.

What inspired you to become an actor?

I have been addicted to acting since childhood. I used to imitate actors after watching their films. A burning desire within me to entertain people and to make my parents proud of me, led me to the craft. I believe that only luck gives a platform to showcase talent and not fame.

How were the initial days of acting?

I come from a middle-class family. My father was an Army officer and our main focus was to complete our education. In fact, I truly believe survival is more important than passion. I never asked anyone to give me an opportunity. I was always on the lookout for acting opportunities, and was sometimes even insulted for the same. I visited film shooting sets in Bengaluru and worked as a junior artiste. Many told me that my efforts to become an actor would go in vain.

Eventually, I did a filmmaking degree from Mumbai to become a director. But I took a different path after participating in a reality show — that gave me opportunities. I’ve acted in Hindi shows like ‘Dil Ki Aashiyan’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, and ‘Tu Aashiqui’ in Hindi. In Kannada, I’ve worked in serials like ‘Chandramukhi’, ‘Devathe’, ‘Kinnari’ and currently in ‘Kannadathi’, where I play the role of Harsha, a business tycoon.

Do you believe television shows can help one get movie offers?

It gives recognition to actors. After ‘Kannadathi’, directors and producers are approaching me with performance-oriented scripts rather than mere love stories.

What are your upcoming films?

I am playing the lead role in Kannada films ‘Bahaddur Gandu’, ‘Baddis’, ‘Chicken Puliyagre’ and ‘Chatushpatha’ and in Telugu films ‘Nuvve Na Pranam’ and ‘Vikram Gowda’.

Will you be giving up working in television serials and taking up cinema full-time?

I would like to strike a balance between both mediums as television has become a medium of world cinema.