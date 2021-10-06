Adele teases new music with 'Easy On Me', to release on October 15

Adele's new song 'Easy On Me' to release on October 15

  Oct 06 2021
  updated: Oct 06 2021
Screengrab from 'Easy on me' teaser. Credit: Twitter/ @Adele

Singer Adele has announced her brand new song Easy On Me, which will be out on October 15.

On Tuesday, the multiple Grammy winner gave a sneak peek into her fourth music album after a hiatus of almost six years.

Adele shared a 21-second black-and-white clip on Twitter, showing her putting a cassette with the song's title, Easy On Me, into a car stereo, followed by 12 seconds of a piano melody.

"Easy On Me - October 15," she captioned the post.

Last year on Instagram, the 33-year-old singer told her fans that she has "no idea" when her new album would arrive.

Her last album '25' was released in 2015.

Billboard also reported Tuesday that Adele is heading to Las Vegas for a residency next year to promote her new work.

