'Adipurush' collects Rs 340 crore in three days

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 19 2023, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 17:01 ist
The movie has been released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil as well. Credit: IANS Photo

Adipurush, a retelling of the Ramayana directed by Om Raut, has minted Rs 340 crore at the global box office in three days, the makers claimed Monday.

Production banner T-Series said the movie, fronted by Prabhas, minted Rs 100 crore globally on the third day of its release.

"Adipurush continues to captivate audiences across generations, crossing an astounding Rs 340 crores on the opening weekend at the box office! Jai Shri Ram," T-Series said in a statement posted on its official Twitter page.

The film stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan). It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

The multilingual 3D spectacle, which hit the theatres on Friday, was heavily criticised over its pedestrian language. Its Hindi dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla on Sunday said the makers have decided to "revise some of the dialogues" and the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.

Adipurush is also produced by Krishan Kumar, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.

The movie has been released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil as well.

Entertainment News
Mumbai
bollywood
Kriti Sanon
Prabhas
Saif Ali Khan

