'Adipurush' controversy: Saif Ali Khan apologises for 'Ravan' remark, says the film will not 'distort' facts

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has apologised for his recent comments about the plot of his upcoming movie Adipurush. In a statement issued to the media, the Omkara actor said that the mythological drama will revolve around the victory of good over evil and will not 'distort' facts in any way whatsoever.

"I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness and Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil," said the actor.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Saif had said that Adipurush will show the 'humane' side of Ravan while 'justifying' his decision to abduct Sita.

A section of the audience took exception to his comments, urging the makers of Adipurush to drop him from the project. Some netizens even requested the team to rope in a popular star from the Telugu film industry to replace the Race hero in the film.

Saif had previously received flak when he said 'there was no concept of India before the British' while answering a question regarding the 'polarising' background of his movie Tanhaji.

Adipurush, directed by popular filmmaker Om Raut, is an adaptation of the Ramayana and will be shot on an impressive budget. It stars Baahubali actor Prabhas as Lord Ram while Saif essays the role of of the 'Demon King' Lankesh. A few websites had claimed that Anushka Shetty was being considered for the role of Sita, creating a buzz among fans. 'Devasena', however, dismissed the rumours. The inside talk is that Kriti Sanon's the frontrunner for the role.

Prabhas is likely to begin work on Adipurush next year.

Meanwhile, Saif will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Bunty Aur Babli 2, a sequel to the 2005 hit Bunty Aur Babli. He also has an Amazon Prime Video-backed series in his kitty.