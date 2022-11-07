Adipurush makers push release after VFX come under fire

Adipurush makers push release following criticism of VFX

Instead of the original January 12 release, the film will now be released on June 16

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 07 2022, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2022, 21:53 ist
Prabhas in Adipurush Poster. Credit: PTI Photo

In a significant development, the makers of Adipurush have postponed the movie’s release following heavy criticism of the film's teaser due to the poor quality of VFX and visual effects.

Instead of the original January 12 release, the film will now be released on June 16.

Filmmaker Om Raut in a statement said: “Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film."

"Adipurush will now release on June 16, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going.”

The film - which is based on Ramayan has Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

The teaser has come under criticism  on social media for the quality of visual effects as well as its depiction of Hindu deities.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Prabhas
Saif Ali Khan
adipurush
Kriti Sanon
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Myanmar a potential threat to Asian rhinos: Report

Myanmar a potential threat to Asian rhinos: Report

Kantara a religious experience for me: Rishab Shetty

Kantara a religious experience for me: Rishab Shetty

'Black Panther' sequel sees women in the forefront

'Black Panther' sequel sees women in the forefront

Why are we here?: Activists shunted to COP27 sidelines

Why are we here?: Activists shunted to COP27 sidelines

A look at Himachal's Chamba constituency ahead of polls

A look at Himachal's Chamba constituency ahead of polls

India’s 1st voter wanted to vote in person

India’s 1st voter wanted to vote in person

Kohli named ICC player of the month for October

Kohli named ICC player of the month for October

Namibian cheetahs hunt first prey on Indian soil

Namibian cheetahs hunt first prey on Indian soil

Elections revive HP's pandemic-hit printing businesses

Elections revive HP's pandemic-hit printing businesses

Kamal Haasan turns 68! Why he is a powerhouse of talent

Kamal Haasan turns 68! Why he is a powerhouse of talent

 