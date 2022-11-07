Adipurush makers push release following criticism of VFX

In a significant development, the makers of Adipurush have postponed the movie’s release following heavy criticism of the film's teaser due to the poor quality of VFX and visual effects.
Instead of the original January 12 release, the film will now be released on June 16.
Filmmaker Om Raut in a statement said: “Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film."
"Adipurush will now release on June 16, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going.”
The film - which is based on Ramayan has Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.
The teaser has come under criticism on social media for the quality of visual effects as well as its depiction of Hindu deities.
