Aditya Chopra remembers the legendary Yash Chopra on his birth anniversary

Noted director and producer Aditya Chopra remembered his father, the legendary Yash Chopra, on his birth anniversary (September 27) with an emotional note. The Befikre helmer said that 'Yashji', who was initially a salaried employee of BR Chopra Films, founded Yash Raj Films in 1970 and found success because of his conviction in his abilities.

'Adi' added that his father left the comforts and security of his job to redefine the tenets of the film industry.

"All he had was a strong belief in his talent and hard work and a dream to be self-reliant. That conviction of a creative man backing nothing but himself and his art, gave birth to Yash Raj Films," he said.

Aditya recalled that his father trusted his abilities as a director and encouraged him to wield the microphone for Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, which emerged as a runaway hit at the box office. He also thanked fans for supporting YRF, helping it scale new heights. He highlighted that it is a 'traditional' company but has no issues with embracing new technology.

'Adi' thanked his well-wishers for their support, implying that they played a big role in helping the company complete 50 years.

Yash Chopra began his career with the 1959 classic Dhool Ka Phool, which did well at the box office. He subsequently went on to director cult films such as Daag, Silsila, Trishul and Kabhie Kabhie. Many feel that he played a crucial role in helping Sridevi consolidate her standing in the Hindi film industry. The 'Last Empress' worked with him Lahme and Chandini, which are considered to be among the finest films of her career.

Yash Chopra took a hiatus from film-making after the release of Dil Toh Pagal Hain. He ultimately made an impressive comeback with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Veer-Zaara. He passed away in 2012, leaving fans heartbroken. His final film Jab Tak Hai Jaan hit the screens weeks after his death, clicking with the target audience.