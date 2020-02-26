Aditya Roy Kapur dismisses rumours of him teaming up with Mohit Suri for 'Aashiqui 3'

A few movie buffs had recently speculated that Aditya Roy Kapur would soon be teaming up with prominent director Mohit Suri for Aashiqui 3, the third installment of the Aashiqui series, and this created a great deal of buzz on social media. While speaking to E Times, the young actor dismissed the rumours and said that he is 'unaware' of any such movie. The Fitoor star added that all questions regarding the rumoured film should be directed to the Ek Villain director.

Aashiqui, starring Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal, hit screens in 1990 and emerged as a runaway hit at the box office. The romantic-drama featured several catchy songs, which clicked the younger generation. Aashiqui 2, a 'spiritual sequel' to the Mahesh Bhatt-helmed blockbuster, arrived in theatres nearly two decades later and propelled Aaditya and the reel 'Arohi' Shraddha Kapoor to instant stardom. The film, helmed by Mohit, had shades of the yesteryear classic Abhimaan and revolved around the downfall of a succesful musician.

Coming back to Aditya, he was last seen in Malang that opened to a good response at the box office and impressed a section of the audience. The thriller has already crossed the Rs 50-crore mark and emerged as a success. The film has a stellar cast that also includes veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu.

With Malang hitting the jackpot, Aditya is set to turn his attention to the Anurag Basu-helmed Ludo. The film, touted to be a dark-comedy, is slated to release this April. The anthology movie has an impressive cast that also features the likes of Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Pearle Maaney of Bigg Boss (Malayalam) fame.

Aditya will also be seen in Sadak 2, a sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 classic Sadak, and Ek Villain 2. In other words, his fans have plenty to look foward to.

Read: 'Malang' becomes a semi-hit: 4 major takeaways from the positive response to the Aditya Roy Kapur starrer