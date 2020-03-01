Adline Castelino to represent India at Miss Universe 2020

Liva Miss Diva Universe 2020 Adline Castelino was offered a warm welcome during her maiden visit to Mangaluru on Friday.

After winning the Liva Miss Diva Universe 2020 crown, she is all set to represent India at Miss Universe 2020 beauty pageant.

Adline Castelino told reporters in Mangaluru that her journey is not only of her own but of the Indian woman whom she represents on the platform of Miss University pageant. Adline said she is looking forward to work for the betterment of farmers, particularly women farmers, with the help of Vikas Sahayog Pratishthan (VSP) which she is endorsing.

The organisation has been carrying out programmes for the development of farming fraternity. Adline declared that she had always aspired to work in the agriculture business and support farmers by bringing together like-minded NGOs working for the cause of providing a sustainable livelihood for farmers. She is also keen on spreading more awareness about the acceptance of LGBTQ community.

Raised in Kuwait

Adline was born and raised in Kuwait. Her parents, Alphonsus Castelino and Meera Castelino are native of Udupi district. She makes it a point to visit Udupi during her vacations, she added.

She completed her graduation in Business Management from Wilson College in Mumbai. Her hobbies include western dance, reading, cycling and playing badminton. She had handled many modelling assignments.

Para Olympian Deepa Malik has been her inspiration, the queen of ramp revealed.