Adnan Sami bids 'alvida' to Instagram

Adnan Sami bids 'alvida' to Instagram, deletes all pictures

A concerned fan wrote, 'What happened sir? I think this is a new beginning!'

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 19 2022, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 17:35 ist
Adnan Sami. Credit: PTI Photo

Singer and music composer Adnan Sami has taken everyone by surprise by deleting all his pictures and clips from his official Instagram handle.

The Lift karade hitmaker now has just one post on the photo-sharing website, which reads Alvida meaning goodbye in English.

It is not clear why Sami, who has a fan following of over 674K on the platform, made this move which has left all his fans in shock. A concerned fan wrote: "What happened sir? I think this is a new beginning! Your new song or something?"

One asked: "Why?" "A new start," questioned a user. One simply said: "Nooooo."

Sami hails from Pakistan but was raised and educated in the UK. It was in 2016 that he acquired Indian citizenship. He has been awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to music. His most notable instrument is the piano.

The 50-year-old is known for his popular tracks such as Sun Zara, Kabhi toh nazar milao, Tera Chehra, Saathiya, Bhardo jholi and Meter down among many others.

