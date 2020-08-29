Adnan Sami hits out at reports about Sushant Singh Rajput's mental health: He is not alive to refute any claims, the singer says

Singer Adnan Sami, on Friday (August 28), reacted to the speculation surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's mental health and expressed displeasure at some psychiatrists for trying use to use the situation to their advantage. The Kabhi Nahi singer tweeted that they can say anything and everything about SSR and get 'huge free publicity' as he is not alive to challenge their claims.

"A simple point. Today, many psychiatrists will be willing to say anything about #SSR - even that he was psychotic; that he was his patient, etc as it wud provide that psychiatrist huge free publicity- SSR is NOT alive to refute, challenge or negate any claims..Convenient isn’t it?." (sic) he tweeted.

His comments come merely a day after actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was dating Sushant at the time of his death, told NDTV that the late hero's mental health was affected by the #MeToo allegations leveled against him in 2018. She also revealed that 'Anni' was hurt by the fact that he never bagged any awards despite starring in well-received films.

Sushant, the star of hit films such as Kai Po Che and MS Dhoni, was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14, much to the shock of his near and dear ones. According to initial reports, he died by suicide. A section of the audience claimed that Bollywood biggies had tried to 'sabotage' his career as he was an 'outsider' with no industry connections.

The likes of Manoj Bajpayee and Kangana Ranaut weighed in on the matter, adding a new layer to the debate. Sushant's brother-in-law launched the 'nepometer' to encourage fans to support films featuring self-made stars.

The case took an unexpected turn when SSR's father KK Singh filed a complaint with the Bihar police, accusing Rhea of trying to 'grab' his son's wealth. The Jalebi star soon issued a video statement, highlighting that the 'truth' will prevail. She is being investigated by multiple agencies in connection with the case.