Sunny Deol lifts giant wheel in 'Gadar' sequel

After hand pump, Sunny Deol lifts giant wheel in most awaited 'Gadar' sequel

'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' was a partition-time drama about Tara Singh, a Sikh who falls in love with a Pakistani Muslim girl

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 04 2023, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 15:31 ist
Sunny Deol in a first look from his 2023 release 'Gadar' 2. Credit: Youtube / ZeeStudio

He is remembered for uprooting a hand pump in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001, and over two decades later he will be seen lifting a giant wheel in the sequel of the film.

The first look of Gadar 2 has been unveiled and Sunny and Ameesha Patel are in the leading roles. The film is slated for a 2023 release, directed by Anil Sharma.

The first glimpse of the film hints that the movie will be action-packed. In the video, Sunny is seen lifting a giant wheel over his head as he shouts. 

 

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was a blockbuster, it is a partition-time drama that followed the story of Tara Singh, a Sikh who falls in love with a Pakistani Muslim girl Sakina. The smalll scene is part of a 50-second long video shared by Zee Studio to announce their 2023 movie releases. 

Actor Utkarsh Sharma, who played Sunny and Ameesha's son Jeete in the 2001 movie, will be seen reprising his role in the sequel as well. Other details of the film are still under wraps.

