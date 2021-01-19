After 'Tandav,' FIR against makers of 'Mirzapur' over defamation: Report

Amid the growing controversy around Amazon Prime web series Tandav, an FIR has now been registered against makers of Mirzapur at the Kotwali Dehat police station of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly defaming the district.

According to multiple media reports, the FIR has been registered on the complaint of one Arvind Chaturvedi who alleged that the show “has hurt his religious sentiments”.

The FIR has named show producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Bhaumik Gondaliya under IPC sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC along with sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act, according to a report by the The Indian Express.

“Arvind Chaturvedi alleged that the web series has showed abusive content and illicit relations. Thus, based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against producers and the platform,” SP of Mirzapur Ajay Kumar told the publication.