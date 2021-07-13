Agreed to do 'Vikram' only to work with Kamal Haasan: Vijay Sethupathi

Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi says that he agreed to act in actor Kamal Haasan's upcoming movie Vikram as he did not want to miss the opportunity to collaborate with 'Ulaga Nayagan'. The 96 hero added that while he is excited to be a part of the flick, he does not know 'what to expect' from it.

"I took up the film only because I wanted to act alongside Kamal sir. I admire him a lot as he is just a great actor. That said, at this stage, I do not know what to expect from the movie," VJS told DH.

Vikram is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and marks his first collaboration with Haasan. The young filmmaker, who made his Kollywood debut with Maanagaram, rose to fame with the Karthi-starrer Kaithi. It was, however, the Pongal release Master that established him as a force to be reckoned with. The biggie featured Vijay and 'Makkal Selvan' in the lead and revolved around the journey of a rowdy professor. It emerged as a big hit despite Covid-19 restrictions and served as a strong reminder of Thalapathy's star power. The cast included Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan of Petta fame. The buzz is that Vikram has the potential to establish Kanagaraj as an 'A-lister'.

The film has become the talk of the town with its massy first look poster. Vikram features Fahadh Faasil, the star of popular Malayalam films such as CU Soon and Joji, in a key role and is touted to be a gamechanger for him. The flick, reportedly has an action-packed storyline with mass elements

VJS, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He received rave reviews for his work in the Telugu movie Uppena, starring Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty. The star is set to make his Bollywood debut with Mumbaikar, co-starring Vikrant Massey. 'Ram' also has films such as Tughlaq Darbar, Laabam and Kadaisi Vivasayi in his kitty. The actor is also part of the upcoming anthology Navarasa.