Aishwarya Rajesh did not receive any big offers after being a part of this critically-acclaimed movie

It is no secret that Aishwarya Rajesh is one of the most talented and popular stars in Tamil cinema. The ‘Chennai Ponnu’ has made a name for herself due to her impressive selection of roles and outspoken nature. During TedX event in Trichy, the Vada Chennai actress opened up about her struggles in the industry and said that she faced discrimination because of her completion. She revealed that several Kollywood directors rejected her as she is a Tamil-speaking actress. The 30-year-old said that she knows how to deal with such biases and urged women to get it back.

Aishwarya became the talk of the town when she delivered a well-received performance in the Dhanush-backed Kaaka Muttai, which featured her in the role of a young mother. The film, however, did nothing for her in the long run as she did not receive any offers after its success.

“I received praise from several big stars and directors but did not get offers opposite big stars. The film got international acclaim but I never got films with big actors, barring a few who respected my talent. Then I decided, let me be the hero for my film and did Kanaa,” added the star.

Aishwarya, who has a part of well-received big ticket movie like Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Vada Chennai, was last seen in the Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover, which hit screens in February. Even though she iompresed one and all with her stellar performance, the film proved to be aq commercial failure and received negative reviews.

She currently has the Nani starrer Tuck Jagdish and the eagerly-awaited Dhruva Natchathiram in her kitty. Tuck Jagdish has piqued the curiosity as it features the ‘Natural Star in a new avatar. On the other hand, the Gautham Menon-helmed biggie marks her second collaboration with ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram.