Ajay Devgn joins the shoot of Jr NTR and Ram Charan's 'RRR'

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, last seen in the smash hit Tanhaji, recently joined the shoot of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the parallel leads. Sharing the good news, the makers said that they were happy about his association with the film. Similarly, 'Young Tiger' said he was delighted about the development and gave the star a warm welcome.

Devgn has slowly but surely established himself as a synonym for success, delivering one hit after the other. He also proved that he is not merely a star but also a competent performer. As such, many feel that his presence might add a new dimension to RRR, helping it connect with a pan-India audience. The grapevine suggests that he will be playing Charan and Tarak's mentor in the movie and this has created a great deal of buzz among moviegoers.

Interestingly, RRR is not Devgn's first collaboration with the Baahubali director. He had, a few years, joined hands with SS Rajamouli for promoting the Hindi version of Eega. The Singham star and his wife Kajol had also provided voiceover to opening credits, adding a new dimension to it.

Coming back to RRR, it is a period-drama and revolves around the fictional exploits of real-life freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. Some time ago, SS Rajamouli had revealed that the biggie would be completely different from the Baahubali series.

"I want to paint the entire canvas with a new brush altogether so that the universe I create contains valour, energy and grit," he had said.

RRR's cast also includes Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, and Kollywood actor Samuthirakani. British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones too was supposed to star in the biggie, however, she opted out due to 'unavoidable circumstances'.

It is slated to hit screens this July, however, the inside talk is that it will be postponed.