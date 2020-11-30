Ajay Devgn set to finish work on SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is reportedly set to resume work on the SS Rajamouli-directed Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), marking his Tollywood debut. He had filmed a few key scenes during the previous schedule and is expected to wrap up the shoot of the film as part of the latest one.

RRR, touted to be the ‘pride of Telugu cinema’, marks the versatile actor’s second collaboration with the Baahubali director. He had previously ‘presented’ the Hindi dubbed version of Eega to the pan-India audience.

RRR, touted to be bigger than the Baahubali franchise, is a period drama that revolves around the fictional adventures of two real freedom fighters. The magnum opus features Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the parallel leads, marking the first collaboration between the two heroes. Ajay reportedly plays the role of a skilled teacher in the magnum opus and has a few scenes with the Telugu heartthrobs.

The cast includes Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani. The Raazi star, who is making her Tollywood debut with the film, is reportedly paired opposite the ‘Mega Power Star’ in RRR

The film reportedly has quite a few epic role elevation scenes and celebrates the friendship between the protagonists. ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi is likely to be the narrator for the Telugu version while Aamir Khan is expected to do the honours for the Hindi version.

RRR was expected to release in theatres during Sankranti 2021 but failed to keep its date with fans due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The new release date is expected to be announced in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Devgn is going through a busy phase on the work front. He was last seen in the Om Rut-directed Tanhaji that did quite well at the box office. The Singham actor will next be seen in Bhuj, slated to release directly on Disney+Hotstar. He also has the sports-drama Maidaan in his kitty.