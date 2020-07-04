Ajay Devgn to make a film on Galwan Valley incident

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh, on Saturday, confirmed that popular actor Ajay Devgn is set to make a film on the Galwan Valley clash between India and China. The movie, produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms and Select Media Holdings LLP, will revolve around the ‘sacrifice’ of 20 Army men who fought the Chinese troops. It will have patriotic undertones and is likely to highlight the importance of the Army. The cast of the movie has not been revealed yet. One is likely to get clarity on the same in the coming days.

Devgn, who has been a part of the film industry for over two decades, enjoys a strong fan following due to his strong screen presence and impressive performances. He has backed films such as Parched and Vitti Dandu and proved that he has an eye for good content. His association with the movie on the Galwan Valley conflict might help it reach a wider audience.

Meanwhile, Devgn is going through a terrific phase on the work front. ‘Singham’ was last seen in Tanhaji, which emerged as a runaway hit at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. The period-drama featured him in the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's military leader Tanaji Malusare and hit the right notes with its effective presentation. The cast included Kajol, Sharad Kelkar and Saif Ali Khan.

Devgn will next be seen in Bhuj, directed by Abhishek Dhudaiya. The film will be releasing directly on Hotstar, skipping the theatrical route. He will be seen in Maidaan, slated to hit screens in 2021.

Devgn will soon be turning his attention to the SS Rajamouli-directed Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), marking his Tollywood debut. The biggie, revolving around the fictional adventures of two real freedom fighters, features Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the parallel leads and is slated to hit theatres next year.