Ajay Devgn to play a freedom fighter in SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’?

There’s no denying the fact that Ajay Devgn is one of the most popular and sought-after names in Bollywood. The powerhouse performer enjoys a strong fan following due to his gripping screen presence and impressive selection of roles. The Tanhaji actor will soon be seen in the pan-India biggie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), which has piqued the curiosity.

According to numerous reports, Devgn will be playing the role of a freedom fighter in the period-drama. He, reportedly, shot for 10 days at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, on a set resembling the Delhi of the 1900s. The buzz is that his performance might remind fans of the one delivered by him in The Legend Of Bhagat Singh (2002). Shriya saran is likely to be seen as his wife in the flashback scenes.

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame, revolves around the fictional exploits of two real crusaders and has patriotic undertones. It features Jr NTR and Ram Charan as the parallel leads, marking the first collaboration between the mass heroes. It has a strong cast that includes Alia Bhatt, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Samuthirakani. RRR is slated to release on January 8, 2021. It, however, is unlikely keep its date with the audience because of the Covid-19 crisis.

Coming back to Devgn, he was last seen in the historical-drama Tanhaji, which set the box office on fire and impressed the target audience. The Raju Chacha star will soon be turning his attention to Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The buzz is that the film, which features Pranitha as the leading lady, might get a digital release as opposed to a theatrical one. He also has the sports-drama Maidaan in his kitty. One is likely to get clarity on its release date once theatres open and things return to normal.