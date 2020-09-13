Ajay Devgn wishes son Yug on his birthday

Versatile Ajay Devgn is arguably one of the most popular and bankable names in the Hindi film industry. The Singham actor enjoys an enviable fan following due to his sincere performances, non-controversial nature and impressive selection of roles. He has acted in quite a few big hits and proved that his office stamina is second to none.

Working towards a Green tomorrow. Cannot ask for more. Happy Birthday 🥳 Yug. And, lots more to come. pic.twitter.com/y5FFFQHYLa — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 13, 2020

Devgn on Sunday took to Twitter to wish his son Yug on his birthday. He said that the kid spent his special day by 'working towards green India'. He also shared a couple of photos in which Yug is seen planting saplings.

'Raju Chacha', who is married to powerhouse actress Kajol, usually maintains a low profile and refrains from talking about his personal life in public. He had once told the news agency IANS that he is deeply 'bothered' about the fact that his children are in the limelight all the time. He had also confessed that he hopes they don't 'pay the price' for his fame even though that might not be possible.

Coming to the present, Devgn is going through a terrific phase on the work front. He was last seen in the period-drama Tanhaji that emerged as a runaway hit at the box office despite facing competition from Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak.

He will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Bhuj, which is slated to release directly on Disney+ Hotstar. The biggie has a strong cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi of the Baahubali fame and Punjabi star Ammy Virk.

Devgn will also be seen in the pan-India biggie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), featuring Jr NTR and 'Mega Power Star' Ram Charan as the parallel leads. The film, which revolves around the fictional exploits of two real freedom fighters, is being directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli and will hit the screens next year.