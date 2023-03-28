Devgn's 'Maidaan' teaser to be attached with 'Bholaa'

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' teaser to be attached with 'Bholaa'

Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 28 2023, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 14:57 ist
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn during a promotional event for his upcoming film 'Bholaa' in Jaipur. Credit: PTI Photo

The teaser of Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Maidaan will be attached to his movie Bholaa, which is set to release on March 30.

Based on a true story, Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively, music is by AR Rahman. The film is all set to release worldwide in theatres on June 23.

Also Read | S Shankar's film starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani titled 'Game Changer'

Talking about Bholaa, the film follows the story of a 'Man on a Mission' who will go above and beyond every limit to protect his daughter. It traces the life of a man who crosses all hurdles to reach his destination.

Bholaa, which also stars Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, Makarand Deshpande and Vineet Kumar, will land in theatres on March 30, 2023.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Ajay Devgn
bollywood
hindi cinema
Hindi films

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK's Camilla: From palace margins to royal limelight

UK's Camilla: From palace margins to royal limelight

Walt Disney Co begins 7,000 layoffs

Walt Disney Co begins 7,000 layoffs

Singer-social media influencer booked for rape, cruelty

Singer-social media influencer booked for rape, cruelty

DH Toon | Oppn stir: 'Trying to defame the shameless'

DH Toon | Oppn stir: 'Trying to defame the shameless'

Scientists find water inside glass beads on the Moon

Scientists find water inside glass beads on the Moon

1 of the 8 Namibian cheetahs brought to India dies

1 of the 8 Namibian cheetahs brought to India dies

 