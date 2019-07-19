Ajaz Khan arrested for posting `objectionable' videos

The cyber wing of Mumbai Police Thursday arrested actor Ajaz Khan for allegedly posting videos promoting communal hatred.

Some of the videos had gone viral on social media, a police official said.

After receiving a complaint, the cyber wing of the Crime Branch registered a case under IPC section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc.,) Wednesday, a spokesperson of Mumbai Police said.

Khan is no stranger to controversy. In October 2018, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police had arrested the former Bigg Boss contestant from a hotel for alleged drug possession.

In 2016, he had been arrested for allegedly sending obscene pictures and lewd messages to a beautician.

Khan, who was part of the seventh season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss, has also appeared in films and comedy serials.