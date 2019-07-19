Ajaz Khan arrested for posting `objectionable' videos

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Mumbai,
  • Jul 19 2019, 07:04am ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2019, 07:14am ist
Ajaz Khan had posted which allegedly advocated communal hatred (PTI File Photo)

The cyber wing of Mumbai Police Thursday arrested actor Ajaz Khan for allegedly posting videos promoting communal hatred.

Some of the videos had gone viral on social media, a police official said.

After receiving a complaint, the cyber wing of the Crime Branch registered a case under IPC section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc.,) Wednesday, a spokesperson of Mumbai Police said.

Khan is no stranger to controversy. In October 2018, the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police had arrested the former Bigg Boss contestant from a hotel for alleged drug possession.

In 2016, he had been arrested for allegedly sending obscene pictures and lewd messages to a beautician.

Khan, who was part of the seventh season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss, has also appeared in films and comedy serials. 

