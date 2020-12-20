Ajith Kumar fans urge producer Boney Kapoor to unveil 'Valimai' motion poster on December 31

Actor Ajith Kumar's fans have taken to Twitter to urge producer Boney Kapoor to unveil the motion poster of the star's upcoming movie Valimai on December 31. They feel that they have waited long enough a deserve an update at the earliest.

#ValimaiMotionPoster will be releasing on the New Year eve of 2021.

Thala movie Update after hundreds of Days!🔥

Exploding BGM by Yuvan!🔥

Get Ready For another Storm TN#Valimai #ThalaAjith #வலிமைநாயகன்தலஅஜித் pic.twitter.com/Hp1O2GHnpu — Ajit (@officeofajit) December 19, 2020

Valimai, marking Thala's second consecutive collaboration with the Bollywood producer, was expected to release this year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The makers also refrained from posting any updates, which appears to have made the wait harder for fans.

Valimai, directed by H Vinoth, is an action-thriller that features Ajith in a new avatar. It has been shot across exotic locations and might appeal to the 'Gen Y' crowd. The film reportedly features quite a few action sequences and daring stunts. A few websites had previously reported that actor Janhvi Kapoor would be playing a key role in the film but this is yet to be confirmed. The inside talk is that it will be the 'massiest' film of Vinoth's career.

Industry insiders had claimed that the film would release on an OTT platform, skipping the theatrical route. The team, however, dismissed the reports.

Ajith, Boney and Vinoth had previously collaborated for the courtroom drama Nerkonda Paarvai, which did well at the box office. It remains to be seen whether Valimai proves to be another major release for them.

Ajith is going through a terrific phase on the work front. Last year, he delivered scored a much-needed hit with the Viswasam. The film, directed by top filmmaker Siva, revolved around the bond between the protagonist and his estranged daughter. He was last seen in the previously-mentioned Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of the Bollywood hit Pink. The film featured Ajith in the role of a lawyer and highlighted that 'no means no'. The cast included Shraddha Srinath, Vidya Balan and Rangaraj Pandey.